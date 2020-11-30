Miley Cyrus' Christmas Day features 'apology texts and conspiracy theories'
According to Miley Cyrus, her Christmas Days usually involve "apology texts" and conspiracy theories.
Miley Cyrus Released 'Backyard Sessions' Versions of 'Golden G String' | Billboard NewsMiley Cyrus released "Backyard Sessions" versions of four 'Plastic Hearts' songs over the weekend, while explaining to fans why they can't get their hands on physical copies of the album just yet.
Miley Cyrus frustrated fans can't get their hands on physical copies of new recordMiley Cyrus is frustrated with bosses at her record label after learning they failed to release physical copies of her new album Plastic Hearts to stores.
Dolly Parton was desperate to have Miley Cyrus on her Christmas albumAccording to Dolly Parton, she was intent on having Miley Cyrus feature on her Christmas album.