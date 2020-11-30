Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson really worried for her kids amid divorce

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Kelly Clarkson really worried for her kids amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson really worried for her kids amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is terrified about the damage her increasingly nasty split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is doing to the former couple's kids.


Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Kelly Clarkson wins primary custody of kids amid 'issues of trust' with ex Brandon Blackstock

 Kelly Clarkson has won primary physical custody of her children — daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4 — with her ex Brandon Blackstock.
USATODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Custody of 2 Kids Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of her two kids — River, 6, and Remington, 4...
Radar Online - Published


Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody Of Kids Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody Of Kids Amid Divorce

According to newly-obtained court documents, Kelly Clarkson has been awarded primary physical custody of her children River and Remington amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:42Published
Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children

Kelly Clarkson Has Been Awarded Primary Custody of Her Children

She and ex Brandon Blackstock are in the midst of their divorce.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:45Published
Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson Awarded Primary Physical Custody of Kids amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

The court documents — which ruled in favor of Clarkson — stated that she and Brandon Blackstock "have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them"

Credit: People     Duration: 01:39Published