Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs

Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs

Rebel Wilson has undergone her dramatic transformation because she was ready to "freeze [her] eggs" and wanted to be as healthy as possible.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson Hits Her Goal Weight!

Rebel Wilson did it! After announcing her goal weight back in May of this year amid a fitness...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Rebel Wilson concludes Year of Health at medical wellness, detox centre

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is closing out her "Year of Health" where it started -- at a luxury...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comE! Online


From Fat Amy To Fit Amy! See Photos Of Rebel Wilson’s Stunning Transformation

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has had an incredible year so far. From her new relationship with the...
OK! Magazine - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ Journey [Video]

Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ Journey

Rebel Wilson previously told fans she wanted to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year

Credit: People     Duration: 01:27Published
Actress Rebel Wilson Hits Her 2020 Weight Loss Goal [Video]

Actress Rebel Wilson Hits Her 2020 Weight Loss Goal

After saying that she would put her health first in 2020, actress Rebel Wilson has met a big goal. According to CNN, made an announcement on Instagram Stories on Sunday. The "Pitch Perfect" star said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Rebel Wilson hits weight loss target [Video]

Rebel Wilson hits weight loss target

Rebel Wilson has hit her weight loss goal of 75kg.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published