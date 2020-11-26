Rebel Wilson has frozen her eggs
Rebel Wilson has undergone her dramatic transformation because she was ready to "freeze [her] eggs" and wanted to be as healthy as possible.
Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ JourneyRebel Wilson previously told fans she wanted to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year
Actress Rebel Wilson Hits Her 2020 Weight Loss GoalAfter saying that she would put her health first in 2020, actress Rebel Wilson has met a big goal.
According to CNN, made an announcement on Instagram Stories on Sunday.
The "Pitch Perfect" star said..
Rebel Wilson hits weight loss targetRebel Wilson has hit her weight loss goal of 75kg.