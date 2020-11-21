Meet Justin Beaver an adorable educational animal who spent two years living a domesticated life with his carer and regularly st Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 03:41s - Published 2 minutes ago Meet Justin Beaver an adorable educational animal who spent two years living a domesticated life with his carer and regularly st Meet Justin Beaver and adorable educational animal who spent two years living a domesticated life with his carer and regularly steals her belongings to build damsThe adorably named Justin Beaver is a licensed educational animal who was rescued three years ago and came into the care of Second Chances Wildlife Center in Kentucky, USA shortly thereafter.Executive director Brigette Brouillard housed Justin for two years before moving him to the center essentially having a Beaver buddy sharing her living space.The beautiful footage shows life caring for a Beaver that is not without it's challenges including Justin's instinct to build dams which leads to hilarious moments where he will steal and collect everyday items from Brigette's household and arrange them around the house in the style of a dam.Justin now lives a life of luxury within the sanctuary and has his own enclosure complete with a pond and waterfall and receives round the clock care, despite this however the beaver is still seen inside the sanctuaries office space to be close to Brigette to who Justin now shares an unbreakable bond.Second Chances Wildlife Center rehabilitates native mammals with the goal of a safe release back to the wild. The animals that cannot be released become their education ambassadors helping the centre teach Environmental Education programs to schools, libraries, and scouts.Brigette, 48 form Mt. Washington, Kentucky said: "JB had to live with me for two years before going to the center. The first year was ok since they are so close knit to their families. He needed to be with a family and for someone to take care of him round-the-clock." "The second year was tough. We were building him a really nice enclosure with his own pond and waterfall but that took longer than expected. Beavers are not made to be pets and they do not decipher the difference between wood they can chew and your antique furniture.""He ruined many things in my house but he was doing the best he could under the circumstances. It was a HUGE commitment for me. My daily schedule revolved around him. Thankfully his stay with me was only temporary.""I love JB's cute noises and how he combs his hair with his two special nails. Because there was no rehabber in our area with a beaver for JB to go with, we did bond very close.""When it came to him stealing my stuff to build his dams wild animals have wild instincts and you can not remove them. JB needed to do what his brain was telling him that he should, do which was to build. He is quite the resourceful little engineer.""JB is still very "baby" in behavior around me. He knows that I am his family. He comes out of his house and greets me at his enclosure door every day.""He even talks to me through the fence. He loves his house and his fleece blankets and stuffed animal. He does enjoy his pond and all pieces of wood that is given to him. They are taken immediately to his house. He does not like everyone and like any wild animal, there is risk for bites and a beaver bite will pack a punch.." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Meet Justin Beaver and adorable educational animal who spent two years living a domesticated life with his carer and regularly steals her belongings to build damsThe adorably named Justin Beaver is a licensed educational animal who was rescued three years ago and came into the care of Second Chances Wildlife Center in Kentucky, USA shortly thereafter.Executive director Brigette Brouillard housed Justin for two years before moving him to the center essentially having a Beaver buddy sharing her living space.The beautiful footage shows life caring for a Beaver that is not without it's challenges including Justin's instinct to build dams which leads to hilarious moments where he will steal and collect everyday items from Brigette's household and arrange them around the house in the style of a dam.Justin now lives a life of luxury within the sanctuary and has his own enclosure complete with a pond and waterfall and receives round the clock care, despite this however the beaver is still seen inside the sanctuaries office space to be close to Brigette to who Justin now shares an unbreakable bond.Second Chances Wildlife Center rehabilitates native mammals with the goal of a safe release back to the wild. The animals that cannot be released become their education ambassadors helping the centre teach Environmental Education programs to schools, libraries, and scouts.Brigette, 48 form Mt. Washington, Kentucky said: "JB had to live with me for two years before going to the center. The first year was ok since they are so close knit to their families. He needed to be with a family and for someone to take care of him round-the-clock." "The second year was tough. We were building him a really nice enclosure with his own pond and waterfall but that took longer than expected. Beavers are not made to be pets and they do not decipher the difference between wood they can chew and your antique furniture.""He ruined many things in my house but he was doing the best he could under the circumstances. It was a HUGE commitment for me. My daily schedule revolved around him. Thankfully his stay with me was only temporary.""I love JB's cute noises and how he combs his hair with his two special nails. Because there was no rehabber in our area with a beaver for JB to go with, we did bond very close.""When it came to him stealing my stuff to build his dams wild animals have wild instincts and you can not remove them. JB needed to do what his brain was telling him that he should, do which was to build. He is quite the resourceful little engineer.""JB is still very "baby" in behavior around me. He knows that I am his family. He comes out of his house and greets me at his enclosure door every day.""He even talks to me through the fence. He loves his house and his fleece blankets and stuffed animal. He does enjoy his pond and all pieces of wood that is given to him. They are taken immediately to his house. He does not like everyone and like any wild animal, there is risk for bites and a beaver bite will pack a punch.."





