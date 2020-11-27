Rita Ora has pulled out of an appearance on top-rated U.K. chat programme The Jonathan Ross Show after she was slammed for hosting an illegal 30th birthday party during lockdown.

Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunder

The British singer said it was "a serious and inexcusable error of judgment."

Rita Ora couldn't resist flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England to celebrate her birthday, but it's her party ... and now she's gonna pay for it,..

Bad Bunny named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year; BTS outfits featured in the band's "Dynamite" video go up for auction; Rita Ora apologizes for..

Rita Ora's apologized for having a 30th birthday party and has paid a big fine for breaking COVID...

Rita Ora will no longer be appearing as a guest on the Jonathan Ross show this week after she...

Singer Rita Ora is not getting off easy for her “inexcusable” 30th birthday party bash with over...