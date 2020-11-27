Global  
 

Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunder

Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunder

Rita Ora pulls out of TV chat show after birthday party blunder

Rita Ora has pulled out of an appearance on top-rated U.K. chat programme The Jonathan Ross Show after she was slammed for hosting an illegal 30th birthday party during lockdown.


ShowBiz Minute: Bad Bunny; BTS; Ora

 Rita Ora apologizes for birthday party during lockdown
Rita Ora Apologizes for 30th Birthday Party Amid Lockdown, Pays $12k Fine

 Rita Ora couldn't resist flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England to celebrate her birthday, but it's her party ... and now she's gonna pay for it
Rita Ora sorry for birthday party that broke lockdown rules

 The British singer said it was "a serious and inexcusable error of judgment."
Birthday Backlash! Rita Ora Apologizes & Offers To Pay $13,000 Fine After Pandemic Party

Singer Rita Ora is not getting off easy for her “inexcusable” 30th birthday party bash with over...
Rita Ora cancels Jonathan Ross show appearance after lockdown-breaking party

Rita Ora cancels Jonathan Ross show appearance after lockdown-breaking party Rita Ora will no longer be appearing as a guest on the Jonathan Ross show this week after she...
Rita Ora Apologizes for 30th Birthday Party Amid Lockdown, Pays $12k Fine

Rita Ora's apologized for having a 30th birthday party and has paid a big fine for breaking COVID...
