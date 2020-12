Justice Department investigating possible 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago

The Justice Department is examining a possible crime related to bribing the White House with money in exchange for a presidential pardon.

THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ISINVESTIGATING A BRIBERY FORPARDONS SCHEME.

THAT'SACCORDING TO FEDERAL COURTDOCUMENTS UNSEALED YESTERDAY.THE DOCUMENTS WERE HEAVILYREDACTED AND DO NOT NAME THEINDIVIDUALS INVOLVED OPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.THE INVESTIGATION INVOLVES ANALLEGED OFFER TO "OFFER ASUBSTANTIAL POLITICALCONTRIBUTION IN EXCHANGE FOR APRESIDENTIAL PARDONREPRIEVE OF SENTENCE." THATOFFER IS FROM AN UNNAMPERSON ACCORDING TO THEINVESTIGATION.

THE DEPARTMENTOF JUSTICE HAS SPECIFIED THANO U-S GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL ISTHE "SUBJECT OR TARGET" OF THEINVESTIGAT