Art Spaces to host a virtual tour of the best artwork in the Wabash Valley

Soon, you'll be able to take in some of the best in Wabash Valley artwork, all from the comfort of your own home.

Organizers say they normally have an event to showcase their work, but the pandemic limited their ability to do it "in-person.

" so, this sunday, they'll be having a virtual tour.

You'll be able to view sculptures from the around the area... art spaces leaders say it's a unique opportunity to take in much of the culture the city has to offer.

"it has been a hard year for so many people.

And this gathering will just be an opportunity for everyone in the community to appreciate the public art that we have in the wabash valley " multi-regional emmy award winner john timm shot the footage for the tour.

Again, you'll be able to see it starting on sunday at 6 eastern.

