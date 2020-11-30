Global  
 

Covid-19 vaccine: Who will get it, when and how?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:28s - Published
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

Butwhat does this mean for people being vaccinated?


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Record COVID death tolls reported in Turkey [Video]

Record COVID death tolls reported in Turkey

New coronavirus restrictions came in on Tuesday for Turkey, as the country recorded a record number of covid deaths for the ninth day in a row. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Health Sec.: UK Hospitals ready for COVID vaccine

 British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says hospitals are ready to receive the new coronavirus vaccine and other modes of distribution are being set up. Britain..
USATODAY.com
Watch: 9th International Sand Art Festival begins in Odisha amid Covid curbs [Video]

Watch: 9th International Sand Art Festival begins in Odisha amid Covid curbs

The ninth edition of the International Sand Art Festival kicked-off at the Chandrabhaga Beach of Konark in Odisha's Puri district with adherence to government prescribed Covid-19 protocols. Around 70 artists from across the country will take part in the festival. Last few years saw participation from Russia, USA, Singapore & Italy. World renowned artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik has been appointed as the Chief Curator of the festival. "I am grateful to Odisha tourism for allowing the event to take place despite the pandemic. Although we are quite sad that we will not be able to host international artists but are hopeful that we will see their participation next year," said Pattnaik. Several measures have been taken to ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:21Published

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity ate dips below 7%: Satyendar Jain

 He said that more than 1,600 Intensive Care Unit (ICU were available in hospitals across Dellhi
DNA

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

UK to begin Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine emergency use

 British officials authorized the COVID-19 vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for emergency use on Wednesday. Officials say the..
USATODAY.com
Regulator announces vaccine approval [Video]

Regulator announces vaccine approval

Dr June Raine - the chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) - has announced that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in world first [Video]

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in world first

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:07Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Regulator: No corners cut in assessing Covid-19 vaccine safety [Video]

Regulator: No corners cut in assessing Covid-19 vaccine safety

Dr June Raine, head of the regulator which approved the Pfizer and BioNTechvaccine, said no corners had been cut in assessing its safety.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Maths has revealed how the COVID-19 vaccine should be distributed

How well we distribute and administer a COVID-19 vaccine will have massive health, social, and...
Nicola Sturgeon welcomes covid vaccine approval as army help with distribution

The approval of the covid vaccine means priority groups like the elderly in care homes will be first...
Covid: Who will have the Pfizer vaccine first and when can I get it?

A vaccine for Covid-19 has been given emergency approval and is now set to roll out.
U.K. Is 1st Country To Approve Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

U.K. Is 1st Country To Approve Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

U.K. is 1st country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports on Chicago's plan for distribution once the vaccine gains approval in the U.S.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:34Published
Vaccine: 'The beginning of the end'

Vaccine: 'The beginning of the end'

Sky Science Correspondent Thomas Moore on the significance of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine being approved for use.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:02Published
UK approves use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine

UK approves use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine

COVID-19: UK approves use of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine - rollout to begin next week

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:23Published