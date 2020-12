Woman Revives Fainted Hummingbird and Sets it Free Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Woman Revives Fainted Hummingbird and Sets it Free This woman found an unconscious hummingbird lying on the windowsill. It ran into a window and was knocked out. She revived the tiny bird and set it free. It flew off into the sky. 0

