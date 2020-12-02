Global  
 

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with.

"Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said.

UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.


