Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister [Video]

'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi with 4,006 new cases reported on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate likely to go below 5% in next few days. The national capital battled a severe rise in covid-19 cases and deaths last month. Experts said that the recent surge in cases was seen due to the festive season and rising pollution level. Authorities ramped up Covid-19 testing strategy and increased tests to over 60,000 a day-mark. The AAP govt has also slashed the prices of RT-PCR tests in private labs.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:38Published
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA [Video]

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir [Video]

Russell to stand in for F1 champion Hamilton at Sakhir

Williams' driver George Russell will stand in for Lewis Hamilton for this Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix after the Mercedes' driver tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published

Williams' Russell could replace Hamilton at Sakhir Grand Prix

 Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
BBC News

Briton Russell could replace Hamilton for Sakhir GP

 Williams driver George Russell is the leading contender to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID and seven time F1 world champion will miss Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix in Bahrain....
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •UpworthyDenver PostSky News


Hamilton to not race Sakhir GP after tested positive for COVID-19

Hamilton to not race Sakhir GP after tested positive for COVID-19 The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for...
F1-Fansite - Published Also reported by •CBC.caUpworthySky NewsJapan TodayMid-DayWorldNewsDaily StarAutosport


Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive Ahead of Sakhir GP, Team Looks For Replacement

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive Ahead of Sakhir GP, Team Looks For Replacement An official press release from Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 has just come out stating that Lewis Hamilton...
autoevolution - Published Also reported by •Sky NewsJapan TodayMid-Day



Related videos from verified sources

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

F1 champ Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:43Published
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus

Sports star Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:29Published
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published