'Building new film city', clarifies CM Yogi on Sanjay Raut's comment

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh.

We held discussions with several producers, directors, and other experts related to film industry in this regard." On being asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister saying that he won't allow his state's business to be taken away, UP CM added, "We are not taking anything anywhere.

Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements." On being asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Film City comment, CM Yogi said, "We have not come here to take anything away.

We are building a new Film City.

Why one is getting worried about it?

We are giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure."