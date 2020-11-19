'Building new film city', clarifies CM Yogi on Sanjay Raut's comment

We held discussions with several producers, directors, and other experts related to film industry in this regard." On being asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister saying that he won't allow his state's business to be taken away, UP CM added, "We are not taking anything anywhere.
Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements." On being asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Film City comment, CM Yogi said, "We have not come here to take anything away.
We are building a new Film City.
Why one is getting worried about it?
We are giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on December 02. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "It is a historic moment for us as it is for the first time that any Municipal Corporation of North India has launched such a bond at BSE." "Listing of Lucknow Municipal bond is a revolutionary step for Municipality reforms," CM added.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mumbai visit and his meeting with actor Akshay Kumar. ‘I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years,’ Sanjay Raut said. He further added that many states including in the South have a film industry too and questioned if Yogi would go to those states and meet artistes from there or is he only eyeing Mumbai. Raut further asked about the status of the film city in Noida. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. According to a release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video for all the details.
Amid farmers' massive protest against Centre's three farm laws, female members of farmers' families in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut seen carrying agricultural activities in fields since male members have joined farmers' protest in Delhi. "Since men of our family are away at protest sites, so we've to take care of crops," said Nishu Chaudhary, daughter of a farmer. Female members of farmers' families seen carrying agricultural activities in fields since male members have joined farmers' protest in Delhi.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, the national convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh spoke on farmers protest. Singh said, "The Home Minister had said that the government will talk to farmers who will sit in Burari. After his appeal, farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh came here but the government didn't invite us for talks yesterday (December 01)."
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 94.40% till date in Uttar Pradesh, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad. He said that 7,817 lost their lives since March due to COVID-19.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 02 said that Maharashtra BJP leaders should not do politics over 'Azaan', and should also stop its 'tamasha' that Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. "Maharashtra BJP leaders are doing politics over 'Azaan'. If any of Shiv Sena's party workers said that crowding should be avoided in places like Mumbai and suggested that 'Azaan' should be recited at home, this is for safety purpose and nothing is politics in it. Even Prime Minister has said there should be no overcrowding at religious places during COVID-19. Those saying Shiv Sena has left Hindutva, should stop this 'tamasha'. They should talk about unemployment, GDP etc," said Sanjay Raut.