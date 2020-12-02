Lt. Col. Dan Rooney on the incredible golf coming to American Dunes Golf Club

American Dunes Golf Club, expected to open in May 2021 in Grand Haven, is more than just golf.

The hope is to make it a life-changing experience for people visiting, and 100% of the profits are going to Folds of Honor, which gives scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members.

Lt.

Col.

Dan Rooney, an Air Force fighter pilot and the founder of Folds of Honor, talks to 7 Action News about what fans can expect with the course and more about the group.