Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi with 4,006 new cases reported on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate likely to go below 5% in next few days. The national capital battled a severe rise in covid-19 cases and deaths last month. Experts said that the recent surge in cases was seen due to the festive season and rising pollution level. Authorities ramped up Covid-19 testing strategy and increased tests to over 60,000 a day-mark. The AAP govt has also slashed the prices of RT-PCR tests in private labs.
United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.