Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'

Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment'

Pfizer UK chief hails 'incredible moment for science' as Covid-19 vaccineapproved for use.

Managing Director Ben Osborn said it was 'a turning point'in the fight back against Covid-19.


'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister

'Delhi's Covid positivity rate likely to go below 5% soon': Health Minister

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi with 4,006 new cases reported on Tuesday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate likely to go below 5% in next few days. The national capital battled a severe rise in covid-19 cases and deaths last month. Experts said that the recent surge in cases was seen due to the festive season and rising pollution level. Authorities ramped up Covid-19 testing strategy and increased tests to over 60,000 a day-mark. The AAP govt has also slashed the prices of RT-PCR tests in private labs.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:38Published
Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

UK vaccine approval 'historic moment' in Covid-19 battle: Pfizer CEO

Britain's approval of BioNTech-Pfizer's vaccine against Covid-19 marks a "historic moment" in the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacts as the UK becomes the first country inthe world to approve the Covid-19 jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the wayfor vaccination to start next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Federal Documents: States To Receive Pfizer Vaccine December 15

Federal Documents: States To Receive Pfizer Vaccine December 15

Federal Documents: States To Receive Pfizer Vaccine December 15

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:00Published
Pfizer and BioNTech Forge Ahead With EU Vaccine Clearance

Pfizer and BioNTech Forge Ahead With EU Vaccine Clearance

Mega-biopharma duo Pfizer and BioNTech have asked EU regulators for clearance to begin distributing their Covid-19 vaccine as early as this month.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:02Published