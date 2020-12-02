'Delhi Chalo': Kejriwal doubts Punjab CM's intention, slams him for his low-level politics

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border and said that Aam Aadmi Party has always stood by the farmers. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at the border. During his visit, Kejriwal also reviewed arrangements made for farmers by the city government. Kejriwal said that AAP members have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' since protests began. He reiterated the support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, December 8. Opposition including Congress, TRS Left parties, TMC, RJD have also decided to support the strike. Farmers have been protesting against the three laws since November 26, demanding their repeal. Talks between farmers' unions and the union govt have failed to produce a breakthrough. Another round of talks is scheduled on Wednesday, December 9.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:14Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted at several border points due to the farmers’ protests. The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic alert closing the National Highway 44 on both sides in the national capital region. Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders and avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44. The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protest and people are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to the national capital. Meanwhile, anti-riot teams were placed outside Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow to foil his planned Kisan Yatra. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50Published
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07. He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them. "We support all demands of farmers. Their issues and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit. Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports Dec 8th's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," CM said to media persons.
Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city will remain closed on December 08 in support of 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers, as informed by Chairman of Azadpur Mandi. Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have happened but remained inconclusive. Next round of meeting between farmers and govt is scheduled to take place on December 09.
While thousands of farmers are protesting against the new farm laws in and around Delhi, several farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have come out to support agricultural reform laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them.
In the ongoing farmers protest against the new farm laws, farmers of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi came forward in support of the farm laws. They are hopeful that new reforms will be beneficial for them. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating against the new farm laws passed by the central government.
The farmers of Assam warmly welcomed the new farm laws which were passed by the central government. Speaking to ANI, an organic farmer Neelam Dutta said that the new farm laws will bring new dimension to the agrarian economy of country. Another farmer of that area also echoed Dutta views and hailed the farm laws and said that the new laws will break the unholy alliance between the mandis and the arhtiyas and the non-farmers which are exploiting farmers from across the country. Farmers of Uttar Pradesh also hailed the new farm laws. Farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are demonstrating against the new farm law passed by the central government.
Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ISI's attempt to link up terror outfits in Kashmir with Khalistan operatives, officials said. According to police, three of the five arrested are from Kashmir, while the rest are from Punjab. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "On Monday morning, our team received specific information that two Punjab based criminals were supposed to receive some money from three Kashmiris. On this specific information, five people were arrested after a brief exchange of fire from the Laxmi Nagar area in Delhi."Three pistols, two kilograms of heroin, and Rs one lakh cash were recovered from them along with the two cars in which they were traveling, he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12Published
Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda. She met him in the national capital on December 07. Vijayashanti joined BJP yesterday. Speaking to ANI, Vijayashanti said, "I am happy to join BJP today. I am hopefully confident that we will form the government in Telangana in 2023." "There is no development and administration in the state under KCR," she added.
The arrest of five suspected terrorists in Delhi on December 07 showed how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, Pramod Kushwaha, DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, while..
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited the Delhi-Haryana border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the controversial farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by his..