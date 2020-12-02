'Delhi Chalo': Kejriwal doubts Punjab CM's intention, slams him for his low-level politics

Global  
 

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on farmers' protest.

Kejriwal said, "Punjab Chief Minister has made allegations against me that I have passed the black laws in Delhi.

How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation?

It is not up to state government to implement it.

Had it been so why would farmers of country hold talks with Centre?" "The reason behind Captain sahab's allegation is that we did not allow the nine stadiums in Delhi to be converted into jails.

Centre had plans to put the farmers in these stadiums. They are upset with me as I didn't give permission for making them jails," CM Kejriwal added.

"So, is it the pressure of these people that you are putting allegations against me?

Are you doing it for friendship with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or are you under pressure as Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed case against your family?


