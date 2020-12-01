Bipartisan Lawmakers Unveil $900 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
The new proposal was introduced on December 1st after months of congressional idleness.
Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been..
COVID reliefPressure is mounting for a coronavirus relief package through congress after lawmakers introduced a $908 billion bipartisan deal with support from both chambers.
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This MonthOn Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package.
McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus..