Good Giving Challenge 12022020
2020 Good Giving Challenge Kickoff.

Time now xxx some are saying one good thing..that has come from 20-20...is more generosity.

While giving tuesday...and other main-stream shopping holidays have passed... you can still lend a hand to organizations.

The week-long 'good giving challenge' is happening right now... 126 area nonprofits are taking part..

You can increase your gift each day with matches and prizes.

A huge help for so many that need it.

Lauren parson, director of strategic initiatives &amp; communications, goodgiving challenge: so many of them have had fundraising events canceled and you know, so they're stretched on a thin budget and they're having to almost provide more services than ever.

They've had increased need and had to buy equipment you know like face masks, and hand sanitizer or even technical equpiment so they can provide virtual services.

So i'd say the need is greater than ever this year."

The blue grass community foundation says it raised over $100- thousand dollars after just 15 minutes.

The deadline to give is monday december 7-th at 11-59 p-m..

To learn more about the participating nonprofits and how you can help...click on the




