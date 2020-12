Arteta backs idea of 'concussion subs' after Luiz injury Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:31s - Published 2 weeks ago Arteta backs idea of 'concussion subs' after Luiz injury Mikel Arteta says he is "comfortable" with the decision Arsenal made to allow David Luiz to play on against Wolves, but feels the time has come to allow temporary substitutions so players can be assessed longer for concussion in football. 0

