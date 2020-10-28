Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14

Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14.

Jasmin Bhasin Leaves The House Due To Medical Reasons.

In other news Akshay Kumar has signed yet another film.

He would be reuniting with Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti for this one.

The film will go on floors in 2021 and release in 2022 to know more watch Daily Punch


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kavita Kaushik Kavita Kaushik Indian actress

Naxalbari: Aamir Ali Gets Candid About Playing A Grey Character In His Digital Debut [Video]

Naxalbari: Aamir Ali Gets Candid About Playing A Grey Character In His Digital Debut

Often stereotyped as an actor who wins hearts with romantic roles, Aamir Ali is all set to make his digital debut with Naxalbari. He plays a grey character in the much-awaited web show and is all set to blow the audience away with his performance. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, the actor opened up about his role, the show and also revealed that he’s supporting his FIR co-star Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:22Published
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Gony Goes On Rampage After Fight With Kavita [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Gony Goes On Rampage After Fight With Kavita

Last night's episode of Bigg Boss was all about Aly V/S Kavita as the audiences witnessed one of the biggest fights of the season break out between the two. What started as a task and a war-of-words went out of the hand as Aly lost his cool and threatened Kavita Kaushik. Ultimately, Bigg Boss had to intervene and he straight away nominated Aly. Check out the highlights of the last episode.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:41Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 51 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik Saves Eijaz Khan, Nominates Aly Goni [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 51 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik Saves Eijaz Khan, Nominates Aly Goni

Mondays in Bigg Boss 14 are never fun for the housemates as they have to face the dreaded nominations. Well, this time Bigg Boss put the fate of each contestant in another housemate's hands. In the end, captain Kavita Kaushik got to use a special power to nominate one contestant and save another. Here's everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:04Published
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight

Bigg Boss 14 saw some of the major fights inside the house in the last episode. With Eijaz and Kavita under the same roof, explosions are bound to happen, but the last fight might be one of the biggest fights till date. The episode began with Kavita-Jasmin having an argument. When Aly Gony jumped to defend his BFF, it just got worse. Things were about to settle when Eijaz and Kavita got into a fight, again, and this time the latter even pushed the former! A new captaincy task was announced and Rubina and Rahul turned into queen and king while the rest of the house became 'sevaks'. Check out the detailed highlight of the episode here.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:47Published

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar Indian film actor and producer

Watch: Sanjay Raut on Yogi’s ‘mission film city’; meet with Akshay Kumar [Video]

Watch: Sanjay Raut on Yogi’s ‘mission film city’; meet with Akshay Kumar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mumbai visit and his meeting with actor Akshay Kumar. ‘I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years,’ Sanjay Raut said. He further added that many states including in the South have a film industry too and questioned if Yogi would go to those states and meet artistes from there or is he only eyeing Mumbai. Raut further asked about the status of the film city in Noida. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. According to a release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published
Not easy to shift Mumbai's film city: Sanjay Raut on CM Yogi [Video]

Not easy to shift Mumbai's film city: Sanjay Raut on CM Yogi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 02 hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiative of establishing a new 'film city' in his state and said that it is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. "Yogi ji is a saint. I have seen him with actor Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. The film industry in south India is also big, there're film cities in West Bengal and Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places and talk to directors or artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?" asked Raut. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who is in Mumbai, met actor Akshay Kumar on December 01 where they discussed possibilities of film shoot in the northern state. CM Yogi Adityanath attended listing of Rs 200 crore Lucknow Municipal bond at BSE.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Aly Goni Aly Goni Indian actor and model

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task. While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin Bhasin’s doll ‘Dollu’ to save Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli had to sacrifice her mother’s blanket for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s sake. Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:20Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat

After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 housemates endured a grilling session in Farah Khan's adalat. Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who finally came out of quarantine, were called to the stand. Here's everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:15Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns

Last episode of Bigg Boss saw yet another huge fight- this time between Eijaz and Pavitra. Pavitra accused Eijaz of being ungrateful and also called him a chameleon. Aly Goni entered the house as a contestant, making BFF Jasmin emotional. A new captaincy task was also announced.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:14Published

Mission Mangal Mission Mangal 2019 Indian Hindi-language drama film by Jagan Shakti

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister accuses Kavita Kaushik of instigating people; says, 'She is an example of poor sportsmanship'

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni's sister, Ilham Goni accuses Kavita Kaushik of provoking people...
Bollywood Life - Published

Bigg Boss 14, Day 46, Preview: Bigg Boss makes Kavita Kaushik punish contestants for breaking rules

Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik will be at loggerheads in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Check out...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayZee News


Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's husband on Aly Goni's behaviour — My relatives who are in the police are asking me If I want to take action against him

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas spoke about Aly Goni's heated...
Bollywood Life - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to get married on December 25 [Video]

Daily Punch - Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to get married on December 25

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to get married on December 25. In other news Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar, and Neena Gupta are coming together for a thriller drama titled Dial 100 For more watch bigg..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone

Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:31Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: New Captaincy Task Announed, Jasmin-Rahul Get Into A Fight [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: New Captaincy Task Announed, Jasmin-Rahul Get Into A Fight

The last episode of Bigg Bigg Boss saw some huge fights. Rahul and Jaan continued to have a verbal spat while an argument broke between wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Bigg..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:53Published