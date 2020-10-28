Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14

Often stereotyped as an actor who wins hearts with romantic roles, Aamir Ali is all set to make his digital debut with Naxalbari. He plays a grey character in the much-awaited web show and is all set to blow the audience away with his performance. In an exclusive chat with Desimartini, the actor opened up about his role, the show and also revealed that he’s supporting his FIR co-star Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:22Published
Last night's episode of Bigg Boss was all about Aly V/S Kavita as the audiences witnessed one of the biggest fights of the season break out between the two. What started as a task and a war-of-words went out of the hand as Aly lost his cool and threatened Kavita Kaushik. Ultimately, Bigg Boss had to intervene and he straight away nominated Aly. Check out the highlights of the last episode.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:41Published
Mondays in Bigg Boss 14 are never fun for the housemates as they have to face the dreaded nominations. Well, this time Bigg Boss put the fate of each contestant in another housemate's hands. In the end, captain Kavita Kaushik got to use a special power to nominate one contestant and save another. Here's everything that happened!
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:04Published
Bigg Boss 14 saw some of the major fights inside the house in the last episode. With Eijaz and Kavita under the same roof, explosions are bound to happen, but the last fight might be one of the biggest fights till date. The episode began with Kavita-Jasmin having an argument. When Aly Gony jumped to defend his BFF, it just got worse. Things were about to settle when Eijaz and Kavita got into a fight, again, and this time the latter even pushed the former! A new captaincy task was announced and Rubina and Rahul turned into queen and king while the rest of the house became 'sevaks'. Check out the detailed highlight of the episode here.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:47Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mumbai visit and his meeting with actor Akshay Kumar. ‘I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years,’ Sanjay Raut said. He further added that many states including in the South have a film industry too and questioned if Yogi would go to those states and meet artistes from there or is he only eyeing Mumbai. Raut further asked about the status of the film city in Noida. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. According to a release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 02 hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's initiative of establishing a new 'film city' in his state and said that it is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. "Yogi ji is a saint. I have seen him with actor Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. The film industry in south India is also big, there're film cities in West Bengal and Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places and talk to directors or artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?" asked Raut. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who is in Mumbai, met actor Akshay Kumar on December 01 where they discussed possibilities of film shoot in the northern state. CM Yogi Adityanath attended listing of Rs 200 crore Lucknow Municipal bond at BSE.
The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task. While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin Bhasin’s doll ‘Dollu’ to save Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli had to sacrifice her mother’s blanket for Jaan Kumar Sanu’s sake. Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:20Published
After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 housemates endured a grilling session in Farah Khan's adalat. Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who finally came out of quarantine, were called to the stand. Here's everything that happened!
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:15Published
Last episode of Bigg Boss saw yet another huge fight- this time between Eijaz and Pavitra. Pavitra accused Eijaz of being ungrateful and also called him a chameleon. Aly Goni entered the house as a contestant, making BFF Jasmin emotional. A new captaincy task was also announced.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:14Published
Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:31Published