Daily Punch - Aly Goni And Kavita Kaushik Evicted From Bigg Boss 14

Watch: Sanjay Raut on Yogi’s ‘mission film city’; meet with Akshay Kumar



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Mumbai visit and his meeting with actor Akshay Kumar. ‘I have seen Yogiji sitting in a suite of a big five-star hotel with Akshay Kumar. It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place. It has a long history and it is developed with a lot of hard work over the years,’ Sanjay Raut said. He further added that many states including in the South have a film industry too and questioned if Yogi would go to those states and meet artistes from there or is he only eyeing Mumbai. Raut further asked about the status of the film city in Noida. On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. According to a release issued by the UP's Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the 'Kesari' actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video for all the details.

