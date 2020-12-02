Global  
 

Lennon 'hurt' by Celtic fans protest

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Neil Lennon understands the frustrations of Celtic fans following the club's poor run of form but says the heated protests outside the stadium 'serve no purpose'.


Neil Lennon 'hurt' by Celtic fans' protests calling for him to be sacked

Manager Neil Lennon was "hurt" by fans' protests outside Celtic Park, but admits he would have...
BBC News - Published


Lennon condemns 'dangerous' banner [Video]

Lennon condemns 'dangerous' banner

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has warned fans against the 'dangerous rhetoric' being used by some sections of supporters after a 'Shoot the Board' banner was hung outside Celtic Park.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published
'Fans disappointed that Lennon remains’ [Video]

'Fans disappointed that Lennon remains’

Celtic fan Paul John Dykes says the majority of supporters are disengaged with the club and board and believes the only way the club's culture will change is if Neil Lennon and his coaching staff..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
Celtic fans protest outside stadium [Video]

Celtic fans protest outside stadium

Protests sparked outside Celtic Park over fans' frustration with manager Neil Lennon and the board, following the Scottish champions' league cup defeat to Ross County.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published