Lennon 'hurt' by Celtic fans protest
Neil Lennon understands the frustrations of Celtic fans following the club's poor run of form but says the heated protests outside the stadium 'serve no purpose'.
Lennon condemns 'dangerous' bannerCeltic boss Neil Lennon has warned fans against the 'dangerous rhetoric' being used by some sections of supporters after a 'Shoot the Board' banner was hung outside Celtic Park.
'Fans disappointed that Lennon remains’Celtic fan Paul John Dykes says the majority of supporters are disengaged with the club and board and believes the only way the club's culture will change is if Neil Lennon and his coaching staff..
Celtic fans protest outside stadiumProtests sparked outside Celtic Park over fans' frustration with manager Neil Lennon and the board, following the Scottish champions' league cup defeat to Ross County.