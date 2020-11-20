Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malteser Hot Chocolate

Video Credit: Good Housekeeping - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Malteser Hot Chocolate

Malteser Hot Chocolate

We’ve mimicked the flavour of a Malteser Celebration piece in this boozy hot chocolate drink.

A warming mug of malty chocolate delight for a cold winter’s day.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hot Cocoa “Charcuterie” Boards Are Our Favorite New Holiday Trend [Video]

Hot Cocoa “Charcuterie” Boards Are Our Favorite New Holiday Trend

Swiss and salami have had their day. Learn how to ace hot chocolate charcuterie boards!

Credit: EatingWell     Duration: 01:07Published
Get Your Brain Working Better In The Loveliest Possible Way [Video]

Get Your Brain Working Better In The Loveliest Possible Way

As the pandemic grinds on and the holidays loom, many people may be wishing they could get their brains working better. Fortunately, a new, double-blind study finds having a nice, hot cup of cocoa is..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Boozy Hot Drinks Perfect For Winter Sipping [Video]

Boozy Hot Drinks Perfect For Winter Sipping

Find some cocktail inspiration for the colder months.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:23Published