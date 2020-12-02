Global  
 

Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week [Video]

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs [Video]

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published
Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December [Video]

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

U.K. becomes first country to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Immunizations are set to start next week, with the elderly and health..
CBS News

U.K. approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for public use

Government grants emergency use authorization, says vaccine to be distributed from next week after...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comNPRBBC News


Covid vaccines will allow return to normality: UK PM

Britain became the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for general use, announcing a...
IndiaTimes - Published

Pfizer, BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Gets UK's Emergency Authorization

Pfizer Inc. and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's mRNA -based COVID-19 vaccine has received a...
RTTNews - Published


The United Kingdom Becomes First Country to Approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine [Video]

After reviewing data showing Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine to be 95% effective, British officials have in what many are calling “a historic moment in the fight against covid-19” approved the vaccine..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published
Pfizer UK boss: Vaccine approval 'incredible moment' [Video]

Pfizer UK chief hails 'incredible moment for science' as Covid-19 vaccineapproved for use. Managing Director Ben Osborn said it was 'a turning point'in the fight back against Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Covid-19 vaccine: Who will get it, when and how? [Video]

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. Butwhat does this mean for people being vaccinated?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:28Published