COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 94.40% in UP

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’



The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970