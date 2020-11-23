Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 94.40% in UP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:08s - Published
COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 94.40% in UP

COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 94.40% in UP

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 94.40% till date in Uttar Pradesh, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad.

He said that 7,817 lost their lives since March due to COVID-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December [Video]

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

'Govt didn't invite All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee for talks on Dec 01': Sardar Singh [Video]

'Govt didn't invite All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee for talks on Dec 01': Sardar Singh

Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, the national convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh spoke on farmers protest. Singh said, "The Home Minister had said that the government will talk to farmers who will sit in Burari. After his appeal, farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh came here but the government didn't invite us for talks yesterday (December 01)."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published
As male farmers join 'Delhi Chalo' protest, their female counterparts does agricultural chores [Video]

As male farmers join 'Delhi Chalo' protest, their female counterparts does agricultural chores

Amid farmers' massive protest against Centre's three farm laws, female members of farmers' families in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut seen carrying agricultural activities in fields since male members have joined farmers' protest in Delhi. "Since men of our family are away at protest sites, so we've to take care of crops," said Nishu Chaudhary, daughter of a farmer. Female members of farmers' families seen carrying agricultural activities in fields since male members have joined farmers' protest in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
4-year-old falls into open borewell in UP's Mahoba [Video]

4-year-old falls into open borewell in UP's Mahoba

A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Kulpahar area. The borewell is deep and not covered. Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the 4-year-old boy, who is trapped inside the borewell. Police have arrived at the spot and rescue operation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 caseload climbs to 93,51,109

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.51 lakh with 41,322 new infections being reported in...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News


T'gana's Covid recovery rate improves to 95%


newKerala.com - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Active cases dip as Maharashtra records 6,000 more recoveries

State reports 4,930 fresh COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths; recovery rate rises to 92.49%; Mumbai records...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

A Look At Mayo Clinic’ ICU Recovery Program [Video]

A Look At Mayo Clinic’ ICU Recovery Program

Liz Collin shares one man's fight that lasted months, and how Mayo Clinic's ICU Recovery Program is helping in the process (1:59).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 30, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:59Published
Home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes: Study [Video]

Home health care improves COVID-19 outcomes: Study

Ninety-four per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, achieved statistically significant improvements in symptom burden and functional outcomes and 87 per cent had no adverse..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published
Road To Recovery From COVID [Video]

Road To Recovery From COVID

CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports a man hospitalized with COVID earlier this year is back home and is giving thanks regarding his recovery.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:53Published