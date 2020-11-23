COVID-19: Recovery rate stands at 94.40% in UP

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 02, the national convenor of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Sardar VM Singh spoke on farmers protest. Singh said, "The Home Minister had said that the government will talk to farmers who will sit in Burari. After his appeal, farmers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh came here but the government didn't invite us for talks yesterday (December 01)."
Amid farmers' massive protest against Centre's three farm laws, female members of farmers' families in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut seen carrying agricultural activities in fields since male members have joined farmers' protest in Delhi. "Since men of our family are away at protest sites, so we've to take care of crops," said Nishu Chaudhary, daughter of a farmer. Female members of farmers' families seen carrying agricultural activities in fields since male members have joined farmers' protest in Delhi.
A four-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Kulpahar area. The borewell is deep and not covered. Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the 4-year-old boy, who is trapped inside the borewell. Police have arrived at the spot and rescue operation is underway.