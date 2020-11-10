'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02, District Collector (DC) of Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Navjot Khosa said, "Cyclone Burevi will likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram district (December 03) tomorrow.

We have asked all the fishermen to return and have completely banned fishing and regulated movement in hilly areas.

We are expecting very high rainfall with wind speed of 75-80 kmph." "Yesterday, we had a special District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting with defence forces, who are stationed here.

The unit heads of all these forces attended the meeting and we planned rescue, relief and search operation strategies for if the need should arise," she added.

"People living along the coastline and those inhabiting the catchment areas of three dams in the district, and along the banks of rivers have all been put on high alert," Thiruvananthapuram DC further stated.