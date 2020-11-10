Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:56s - Published
'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02, District Collector (DC) of Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Navjot Khosa said, "Cyclone Burevi will likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram district (December 03) tomorrow.

We have asked all the fishermen to return and have completely banned fishing and regulated movement in hilly areas.

We are expecting very high rainfall with wind speed of 75-80 kmph." "Yesterday, we had a special District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting with defence forces, who are stationed here.

The unit heads of all these forces attended the meeting and we planned rescue, relief and search operation strategies for if the need should arise," she added.

"People living along the coastline and those inhabiting the catchment areas of three dams in the district, and along the banks of rivers have all been put on high alert," Thiruvananthapuram DC further stated.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Thiruvananthapuram Thiruvananthapuram City in Kerala, India

PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

 PM Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.​​Vijayan informed the prime minister about the..
IndiaTimes

Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Nov 25, Sec 144 in Puducherry; more details here

 Six special trains of the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways have been cancelled on November 25 in view of cyclone Nivar.
DNA
Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram [Video]

Diwali 2020: People offer prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Devotees offered prayers at OTC Hanuman Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Diwali. The country is celebrating the festival of lights on November 14 this year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force Indian specialized force

Cyclone Burevi: Red alert issued for 4 Kerala districts; NDRF deployed in Tamil Nadu

 Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and 4.
DNA
Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India


Thiruvananthapuram district Thiruvananthapuram district District in Kerala, India

Watch: Elephant calf turns a year older, cuts cake made of sugarcane, jaggery [Video]

Watch: Elephant calf turns a year older, cuts cake made of sugarcane, jaggery

A birthday bash was organised for a year-old elephant calf in Thiruvananthapuram's Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre on November 08. Sreekutty was first presented with a traditional shawl and later she cut her birthday cake. Baby calf was presented with a cake made of sugarcane, jaggery and pineapples. She basked in all the attention which she was receiving on her special day. Sreekutty was spotted in a fragile condition, when she was rescued from the forest area of Thenmala last year. Forest officials nursed her back to health and for them, her birthday will always be the day they found her.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Watch: Rescued elephant calf in Kerala celebrates her birthday with cake [Video]

Watch: Rescued elephant calf in Kerala celebrates her birthday with cake

There are several events that can induce a happy feeling in one's heart. This video of an elephant calf's birthday celebration is one such happy event. One-year-old elephant calf Sreekutty celebrated her day in Kerala on Sunday. The event was organised in Kappukadu elephant rescue centre in Thiruvananthapuram. Sreekutty was rescued last year from a forest in a serious state just two days after birth. The elephant calf was carefully nursed back to health by the rescue team. Sreekutty celebrated her birthday along with 15 other elephants at the rescue centre. Each one of the tasker was treated with a delicious feast for the occasion. The celebration was also attended by State forest secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates [Video]

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:42Published
Cyclone Nivar: Paddy farmers suffer huge losses in AP's Krishna [Video]

Cyclone Nivar: Paddy farmers suffer huge losses in AP's Krishna

Heavy rains damaged paddy crop in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. Several parts of the district received light to moderate rainfall following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm Nivar during the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cuddalore to meet people affected by cyclone 'Nivar' [Video]

Tamil Nadu CM visits Cuddalore to meet people affected by cyclone 'Nivar'

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi Palaniswami visited a relief camp in Devanampattinam of Cuddalore district to meet people affected by 'Cyclone Nivar'. He also distributed relief materials among..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published