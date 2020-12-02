Jones Family Christmas Lights GDK 120220
The Annual Jones Family Christmas Light and Music Show gets underway today in Lexington.
Jones family christmas light and music show 1748 abbington hill, lexington happening today: the annual jones family christmas light and music show gets underway in lexington..
It's one of several light shows taking place across central kentucky..
This is a list of them on our website wtvq dot com..
Drivers can pull up to 17-48 abbington hill... at six p-m..
-point-five f-m..
For the music that goes to the light display..
The family says you can see over 12- thousand lights -- arranged to the trans-siberian orchestra -- all while sitting in your car..
