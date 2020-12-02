Jones Family Christmas Lights GDK 120220

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The Annual Jones Family Christmas Light and Music Show gets underway today in Lexington.

Jones family christmas light and music show 1748 abbington hill, lexington happening today: the annual jones family christmas light and music show gets underway in lexington..

It's one of several light shows taking place across central kentucky..

This is a list of them on our website wtvq dot com..

Drivers can pull up to 17-48 abbington hill... at six p-m..

-point-five f-m..

For the music that goes to the light display..

The family says you can see over 12- thousand lights -- arranged to the trans-siberian orchestra -- all while sitting in your car..

Gdk fs vo bullets:no