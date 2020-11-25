U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine

The managing director of Pfizer UK says the shipping process for the pharmaceutical company’s Covid-19 vaccine is underway following its approval for use in the UK. On the subject of safety, Ben Osborn said he wanted to reassure people that Pfizer has “not cut a single corner in the delivery of this vaccine over the last 260 days”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 94.40% till date in Uttar Pradesh, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad. He said that 7,817 lost their lives since March due to COVID-19.
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn