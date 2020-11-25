Global  
 

U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine

The U.K. has woken up to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved, and will be rolled out as early as next week.


Spectacular Blue Smith Busted in COVID dispute for Allegedly Assaulting Disney World Staff

 Spectacular Blue Smith was busted for allegedly punching a Disney World worker ... who told cops he tried to block Smith for fake sneezing and joking about..
The managing director of Pfizer UK says the shipping process for the pharmaceutical company’s Covid-19 vaccine is underway following its approval for use in the UK. On the subject of safety, Ben Osborn said he wanted to reassure people that Pfizer has “not cut a single corner in the delivery of this vaccine over the last 260 days”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 94.40% till date in Uttar Pradesh, informed Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad. He said that 7,817 lost their lives since March due to COVID-19.

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proposed that healthcare...
A Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and the Health Secretary has said that “the...
An estimated one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine...
Today, we're talking to Giora Griffel, who participated in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials. Griffel details his experience with the experimental drug.

VIDEO SHOWS: BRUSSELS AIRPORT SHOWCASING HOW IT IS GOING TO SHIP, STORE AND RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ONCE AVAILABLE / DIRECTOR OF AN UMBRELLA ORGANIZATION BRINGING TOGETHER ALL BRUSSELS AIRPORT

With California set to receive its first COVID-19 vaccines in a matter of weeks, state health officials said the shots will be given out in phases. Renee Santos reports. (12/1/20)

