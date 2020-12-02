Elliot Page’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message
“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself.” The actor’s wife, Emma Portner, shared a loving message of support after he came out as transgender.
Elliot Page Announced He Is Transgender“I feel lucky to be writing this,” the Oscar-nominated Juno star shared.
The impact of Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binaryUSA TODAY's David Oliver discusses the impact of "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star Elliot Page announcing that he is transgender and non-binary.
‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As TransgenderOscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, announced Tuesday that he is transgender.