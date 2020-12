Pets play a crucial role in their owners wellbeing during lockdown Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:06s - Published Pets play a crucial role in their owners wellbeing during lockdown A new study published by the University of South Australia has showed the crucial role that pets have played this year, and explained the global surge in buying and adopting animals. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like