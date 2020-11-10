Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US woman in shock as military fiance returns home for grocery store surprise

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
US woman in shock as military fiance returns home for grocery store surprise

US woman in shock as military fiance returns home for grocery store surprise

A woman was left in shock as her boyfriend, now fiance, returned home from the army to surprise her in a grocery store.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Soldier Surprises Fiancé With Visit [Video]

Soldier Surprises Fiancé With Visit

This woman was shopping at a grocery store. Suddenly, she squealed happily as she spotted her fiancé. He returned from army boot camp and surprised her with a visit. They hugged each other tightly as..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:45Published
'I didn't know who you were!' US soldier shocks mum with surprise reunion [Video]

'I didn't know who you were!' US soldier shocks mum with surprise reunion

A soldier returning from training gave their mum a shock as they snuck up on her at their home in Mobile, Alabama.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published