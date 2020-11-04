Miliband explains Labour’s abstention on Covid tier vote

Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system.

The shadow business secretary also criticised the government's "inadequate" economic support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn