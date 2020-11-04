Miliband explains Labour’s abstention on Covid tier vote

Sir Keir Starmer says his party will abstain a vote in the Commons on Tuesday which seeks to replace the current lockdown rules with the tier system from Wednesday. Sir Keir said it would not be in the national interest to vote down the measures at a time when the virus continued to represent a "significant risk". Despite some Conservative backbenchers opposing the plans the vote is still expected to pass. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Minister Justin Madders has said that "we are already into injury time" in regard to securing a Brexit deal, but the fact that the country is still "talking and negotiating is a positive". Report by Patelr.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer's decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology". Report by Patelr.
Shadow Business Secretary, Ed Miliband has called on the government for a £30bn green jobs investment as the unemployment rate jumps to 4.8%. Report by Browna.
Britain's former foreign secretary David Miliband has denied suggestions that a Joe Biden presidency would be hostile to the UK, but warns that Washington will increasingly look to Paris, Berlin and Brussels to build international partnerships because of Britain's departure from the European Union. Report by Chinnianl.
The managing director of Pfizer UK says the shipping process for the pharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine is underway following its approval for use in the UK. On the subject of safety, Ben Osborn said he wanted to reassure people that Pfizer has "not cut a single corner in the delivery of this vaccine over the last 260 days". Report by Jonesia.
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week". Report by Jonesia.
Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway. Report by Thomasl.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed Downing Street ahead of a statement in the House of Commons on how England's regional tiers will be set out. Report by Patelr.
Mark Fairhurst, National Chair of the Prison Officer's Association, has dubbed the Chancellor's public sector pay freeze as "unfair" and "insulting to frontline workers". His comments come as Rishi Sunak delivered his spending review in the House of Commons on Wednesday. The Chancellor announced that over one million NHS workers will receive a pay rise, however, increases in the rest of the sector have been "paused". Report by Browna.
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg.