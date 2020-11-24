Will Trump Pardon Joe Exotic?

Will Pres.

Donald Trump pardon "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic?

According to Business Insider that's what Exotic's lawyer thinks.

The lawyer for Exotic says he is "very, very close" to getting a presidential pardon from Pres.

Trump.

Exotic, real name Joseph Maldano-Passage, is serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of crimes including two counts of murder-for-hire.

Attorney Eric Love told ABC News "We are waiting on the pen to hit the paper." attorney Eric Love told ABC News on Tuesday.