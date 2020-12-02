A'ja Wilson lands on Forbes magazines Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 minutes ago A'ja Wilson lands on Forbes magazines A'ja Wilson landed on Forbes magazines 30 under 30 list in sports. The aces forward was the 2020 WNBA MVP. 0

SHE IS THE FIRST WNBA PLAYER TO SIGN AN ENDORSEMENT DEAL WITH MOUNTAIN DEW AFTER BEING DRAFTED NUMBER ONE OVERALL BY THE ACES IN 2018.





