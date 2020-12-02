Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Movies for a Girl's Night

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:06s - Published
Top 20 Movies for a Girl's NightThese are the perfect movies for a girls night.

These are the perfect movies for a girls night.

Our countdown includes "Dirty Dancing," “Legally Blonde," “Bridesmaids,” and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Greatest Dance Scenes in Dance Movies [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Dance Scenes in Dance Movies

Let's dance! For this list, we’ll be looking at the best dance scenes from movies that have a strong dance theme throughout and deserve to be celebrated.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 24:18Published
Top 10 Comedy Movie Plot Twists No One Saw Coming [Video]

Top 10 Comedy Movie Plot Twists No One Saw Coming

Twists this good rarely show up in comedies. For this list, we’ll be looking at any film with comedic elements that contains a plot twist that you likely didn’t see coming.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:55Published
Top 10 Most Fashionable Rom-Com Characters [Video]

Top 10 Most Fashionable Rom-Com Characters

The most fashionable rom-com characters will have you falling in love with their wardrobe.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:27Published