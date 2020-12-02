Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published 2 weeks ago

How Americans are staying optimistic as we head into the end of the year

Since over half (55%) say 2020 was the worst year of their lives, Americans are holding their loved ones tighter as they look to close out the year with a sense of optimism, according to new research.A new poll of 2,000 Americans found that nearly 70% say 2020 has made them appreciative of their family and friends more than ever before.

As a result, two-thirds are adamant about putting more thought into the gifts they give their loved ones this year.The study conducted by Groupon aimed to discover how 2020 has impacted the holiday shopping habits of Americans and discovered 76% are hoping to get gifts for loved ones that uplift their spirits while a further three in five plan on getting more personalized gifts for others this year.But, besides gifting others with something that brings a smile to their face, 56% are planning to buy gifts that can be used after all the lockdown measures are lifted.Since we all know the 2020 holiday season is going to look different than any other year, people are still looking forward to certain aspects of the holidays in this unconventional year.From being home and not having to travel (44%) to watching holiday movies (41%), people are excited about the holidays this year — even if it is slightly different.This optimism is in line with the essence of the holiday season.

But, how are Americans staying so optimistic about the holidays despite the rising COVID-19 cases across the country?Forty-eight percent say listening to music allows them to maintain their optimism while a further 38% say diving into their favorite book is a great way to keep their spirits up.Overall, 48% of Americans stay optimistic by spending time with their immediate family and another third of people say they like to spend time outdoors.

"We know we'll have a different kind of holiday season this year, but according to our research, people are going into it with a mindset of appreciation," said Groupon's Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Beugelmans.

"As we head into the end of the year, people are searching for ways to show their friends and family how much they are loved and missed.

Whether they are planning on giving personalized experiences or goods, shoppers are looking for meaningful ways to communicate how much they care.

Plus, we're finding that many people are planning to gift experiences they can do with their loved ones in a post-COVID world."As a way to break free from all the stress of 2020, two-thirds of those surveyed are treating themselves to a gift when shopping for others this year.This trend is unique to 2020 as 43% say they don't normally get themselves a gift for the holidays.Over three in four say that after all the stress of 2020, they plan on getting themselves more gifts this holiday season — six gifts total, just for them.The average American plans on spending over $100 solely on self-gifting this holiday season.