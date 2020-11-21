Dr. Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 during an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

He said that most Americans should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine as early as April 2021.

I would think as we get to April and May that we likely would have, for those who want to get vaccinated, the overwhelming majority of the people that want to get vaccinated, Dr. Fauci, via 'People'.

The expected availability is due to the country’s current work to create “about 600 million” vaccine doses.

According to Dr. Fauci, that would be enough for around 300 million people to get vaccinated.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 328.2 million people in the U.S. as of 2019.

Hence, everyone that you would imagine that would want to get vaccinated in the country would have a vaccine, Dr. Fauci, via 'People'.

Dr. Fauci went on to explain that high-priority people will be the first to gain access to the vaccine in December 2020.

That includes health care providers, essential workers and those considered high risk.

From there, the COVID-19 vaccine would gradually become available to others.

And as we get into January, the next tier.

And February, then March.

By the time we get to April, we would likely have taken care of all the high priority and then the general population … can walk into a CVS or to a Walgreens and get vaccinated, Dr. Fauci, via 'People'