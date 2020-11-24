Democrats Working On New Stimulus Package

The Washing Post is reporting that on Monday top Democrats approached the GOP's Mitch Connell with a secretive COVID-19 stimulus bill proposal.

According to Business Insider the move came just before lawmakers unveiled a bipartisan $908 billion proposal.

The new stimulus moderately increases proposed GOP spending.

Speaker Pelosi said that the "private" proposal was also sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

On Tuesday, McConnell appeared to settle on a version close to the GOP's original demands for a small stimulus bill.