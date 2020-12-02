U.K. APPROVES USE OF COVID -19 VACCINE

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

Our stop story... the united kingdom...is now the first county...to approve the use of a covid-19 vaccine.

The news broke overnight...according to nbc news, inoculations of the pfizer and biontech vaccine will begin next week.

The vaccination program set out by the government would first focus on health care professionals in the national health service, as well as those working and living in care homes, before moving on to the general population.

The drugmaker reports...the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing covid-19.