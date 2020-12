Vietnamese man uses grinder to create unique patterns on back of iPhone Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:12s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:12s - Published Vietnamese man uses grinder to create unique patterns on back of iPhone This Vietnamese man uses a saw to create unique patterns on the back of his iPhone. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Professional Vietnamese artist sculpts a beautiful dragon from pumpkins



Impressive timelapse video shows how a skilful Vietnamese artist intricately sculpts a dragon from pumpkins.Lam is a professional sculptor and fruit sculptor teacher from Hanoi. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 07:03 Published 1 week ago