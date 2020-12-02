Giving Tuesday benefits local charities

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 4 minutes ago

“Giving Tuesday” was created in 2012 as a simple idea - a day that encourages people to do good.

Cyber monday...now today....giving tuesday.

Newschannel two's gary liberatore is live here in the studio with more on what this day means...especially to not for profits.

Gary, good evening.

Good evening.

'giving tuesday' has been aroujnd for 8 years...and just keeps growing.

This year...no matter which not- for-profit organization you can think of, most likely they are down when it comes to recieving donations, so this year's 'giving tuesday' is that much more important....and there are so many worthy organizations.

One in our area that received a lot of funding during last year's 'giving tuesday'....is the house of the good shepherd in utica.

It serves children in eight counties, including oneida, herkimer, madison and lewis counties here in our area.

And with covid this year, the children housed at their facilities cannot leave...so they must learn and grow and enjoy recreation right on campus...and coming up with ways to that is costly.

Officials at the house of the good shepherd say they couldn't have offered the services they have so far this year during the pandemic, without the generosity of the community on giving tuesday last year... michael campanero, recreation manager, the house of the good shepherd tc : 12:30 "the donations that we receive helps us provide therapeutic recreation services to our children on campus.

The covid-19 virus has really restricted what we can do in the community so the recreation therapist and youth empowerment specialist need to come together and create a fun innovative educational recreational opportunities that will be delivered on campus as opposed to using the community."

Sister lynn abdelnour, youth empowerment specialist .

None .

None tc : 34:33 "these kids will always have something to eat, they'll always have a roof over their heads, will always have our love, i'll always have a protection and we will fight to the bitter end for them, but it's easier to do that kind of stuff with them when we have the monetary backing to give them the services that they need."> if you would like to donate her eon this 'giving tuesday'...or even after...you can do so on most not-for- profit's website.

Including the house of the good shepherd.

Live in the studio, gary liberatore, news channel two.

Coming up on newschannel 2 at 6:00--the owl found in the rockefeller