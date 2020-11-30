Nicola Sturgeon confirms first vaccines for Scotland on December 8

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon confirms the first coronavirus vaccine doses will be availablefor rollout from December 8, and says the end of the pandemic is 'in sight'.


First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Scottish leader says she could seek 2021 independence vote

 Scotland's leader said that she hopes to hold an independence referendum as soon as next year, setting up a political showdown with a UK Government that refuses..
New Zealand Herald
Nicola Sturgeon sends message of unity to EU ahead of Brexit [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon sends message of unity to EU ahead of Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of unity to countries in the European Union(EU) as Brexit looms. The UK is scheduled to leave the EU at the end of nextmonth, following the end of the transition period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Scotland's Sturgeon says she wants independence vote early in next parliament

 Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday declined to rule out a new vote for Scottish independence next year, saying that she wanted to see a..
WorldNews

Animal cruelty sentences increase to up to five years in jail - Scotland

 New measures increasing the maximum penalty for animal cruelty to up to five years in prison have come into force. The maximum sentence was previously 12 months..
WorldNews

Resilient Ireland fight back to see off ill-disciplined Scotland in Autumn Nations Cup

 Ireland score three second-half tries to see off a strong Scotland challenge and claim third place in the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News
Snowfall hits parts of UK as further wintry weather forecast [Video]

Snowfall hits parts of UK as further wintry weather forecast

Some parts of Britain awoke to a festive, snowy scene on Friday. Motoristsfaced disruption, while some residents in Scotland experienced thundersnow.The phenomenon happens when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions, givingrise to heavy downpours of snow.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Covid-19 vaccinations to start in Scotland on Tuesday

The first coronavirus vaccines in Scotland will be administered on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC Local News


Nicola Sturgeon called on to appoint vaccines minister for Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon called on to appoint vaccines minister for Scotland Labour said the move is necessary to ensure the vaccine is rolled out effectively
Daily Record - Published

Nicola Sturgeon confirms 38 coronavirus deaths in Scotland and 951 new cases

The First Minister confirmed the figures as a vaccine was approved by the UK health regulator today.
Daily Record - Published


