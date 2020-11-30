Nicola Sturgeon confirms first vaccines for Scotland on December 8

Scotland: First vaccines to be administered on 8 December



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

