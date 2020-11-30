Nicola Sturgeon confirms first vaccines for Scotland on December 8

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has sent a message of unity to countries in the European Union(EU) as Brexit looms. The UK is scheduled to leave the EU at the end of nextmonth, following the end of the transition period.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Some parts of Britain awoke to a festive, snowy scene on Friday. Motoristsfaced disruption, while some residents in Scotland experienced thundersnow.The phenomenon happens when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions, givingrise to heavy downpours of snow.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Nevada leaders are preparing to launch the vaccination effort in the first round of COVID-19 vaccines which are anticipated to arrive by the end of December. The vaccine will be distributed after the..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:53Published