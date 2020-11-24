Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Health Sec.: UK Hospitals ready for COVID vaccine

 British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says hospitals are ready to receive the new coronavirus vaccine and other modes of distribution are being set up. Britain..
USATODAY.com
800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’ [Video]

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’

A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are “on their way and ready to go”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout [Video]

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Potential vaccine or vaccines against COVID-19

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week [Video]

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

EU Near Deal with Moderna on Coronavirus Vaccine

 European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced Tuesday the European Union has reached a deal with U.S. biotech company Moderna for 160 million..
WorldNews
'Almost All' Coronavirus Vaccines Will Be Effective by February, Bill Gates Says [Video]

'Almost All' Coronavirus Vaccines Will Be Effective by February, Bill Gates Says

The Microsoft co-founder made the comments during a CNN interview on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

U.K. regulators approve Pfizer vaccine for distribution ahead of European Union

 The U.K. has become the first country in the world to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for distribution. U.K. officials said they'll be ready to start..
CBS News
Sadiq Khan: Covid vaccine is ‘fantastic news’ [Video]

Sadiq Khan: Covid vaccine is ‘fantastic news’

The Mayor of London says he “did a leap in the air” when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the “fantastic news” Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to remain cautious under England’s new tiered lockdown restrictions saying: “We’ve got to follow the rules”. Mr Khan added that he wants to “sensibly and reasonably” discuss with Londoners “who aren’t persuaded” the benefits of vaccines. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

12/2: CBSN AM

 UK regulators approve Pfizer vaccine; Empowering black women in health care
CBS News

How the U.K. became the first Western country to greenlight a coronavirus vaccine

 The U.K. has given Pfizer the go-ahead to distribute the world's first coronavirus vaccine backed by rigorous science. Dr. Neeta Ogden, an internal medicine..
CBS News

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine

The U.K. has woken up to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved, and will be rolled out as early as next week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on COVID-19 vaccine rollout and priorities

Pharmaceutical company Moderna announced it is applying for emergency use authorization from the FDA...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands Continue To Be Tested, As Jackson Health Expects First Coronavirus Vaccine Shipment [Video]

Thousands Continue To Be Tested, As Jackson Health Expects First Coronavirus Vaccine Shipment

As thousands continue to get tested, documents obtained by CBS News point to mid to late December for states to start receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:23Published
Nicola Sturgeon confirms first vaccines for Scotland on December 8 [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon confirms first vaccines for Scotland on December 8

Nicola Sturgeon confirms the first coronavirus vaccine doses will be availablefor rollout from December 8, and says the end of the pandemic is 'in sight'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Pfizer Vaccine Approved to Be Used by Next Week in the UK [Video]

Pfizer Vaccine Approved to Be Used by Next Week in the UK

Pfizer Vaccine Approved to Be Used by Next Week in the UK

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 00:58Published