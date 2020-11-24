Health Secretary hails UK decision to approve vaccine

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready to start vaccinating people next week, and that the first 800,000 doses are "on their way and ready to go". Report by Jonesia.
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.
The Mayor of London says he "did a leap in the air" when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the "fantastic news" Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to remain cautious under England's new tiered lockdown restrictions saying: "We've got to follow the rules". Mr Khan added that he wants to "sensibly and reasonably" discuss with Londoners "who aren't persuaded" the benefits of vaccines. Report by Jonesia.