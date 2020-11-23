McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and colleague Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who then gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor after 18 years of service.
[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.
On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.