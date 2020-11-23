Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:30s - Published
McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and colleague Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who then gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor after 18 years of service.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lamar Alexander Lamar Alexander American politician


United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Mark Kelly Is Sworn In, Narrowing Senate’s Republican Majority

 The induction of Mr. Kelly, a former astronaut who won a special election last month, means for the first time in decades two Democrats are representing Arizona..
NYTimes.com

'It's time to stop looking away': Lidia Thorpe delivers powerful maiden speech renewing calls for a treaty with Indigenous Australians

 Lidia Thorpe, Victoria's first Indigenous representative to the Senate, has called for a treaty to pave the way for an end to the injustices experienced by First..
SBS

12/1: Red and Blue

 AG Barr: No evidence of widespread voter fraud; Rallying voters for Georgia's Senate runoffs
CBS News

What Biden can do to "reverse the trajectory" on climate change

 If President-elect Joe Biden has his way, the tide is about to turn on climate policy. But how much could he really do without Senate support?
CBS News

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Mnuchin signals support for McConnell's narrow COVID relief proposal

 McConnell's proposal is separate from the bipartisan $908 billion plan proposed by lawmakers on Tuesday.
CBS News
Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

A Senate insider has a dark warning about Mitch McConnell

 Democrat Adam Jentleson can recite chapter and verse...
WorldNews
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month [Video]

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump’s bias hawk FCC nominee is one step closer to confirmation

 Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee voted to advance the nomination of Nathan Simington, a..
The Verge

What can Biden do on climate change if Republicans keep Senate majority?

 President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to address climate change as soon as he takes office. But how much will he be able to actually do if the Georgia..
CBS News

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

Tennessee baby breaks world record after being born from 27-year-old frozen embryo

 A Tennessee baby born from an embryo frozen for 27 years has set a new known record for the longest-frozen embryo to ever come to birth.
 
USATODAY.com

'Changed our lives': Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old frozen embryo breaks record

 Before Molly Everette Gibson was born on Oct. 26, her embryo spent over 27 years in frozen preservation.
USATODAY.com

Justin Timberlake buys wheelchair-accessible van for teen with cerebral palsy

 Jake Stitt, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, is known in Morristown, Tennessee, for spreading joy. His community wanted to raise money to buy him a..
CBS News