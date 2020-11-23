McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month



On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

