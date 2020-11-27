Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur

Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "The selection is not in my hands but if I will get the opportunity to play for the team then winning the game is important for me." "If you execute your plans in any sort of format it will be the key," he added.
Addressing a pre-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 01, batsman of Indian Cricket Team, Shreyas Iyer spoke ahead of third ODI. Iyer said, "It is just the mindset which you need to adjust. It is a challenge from batsmen point of view as you have to adjust as quickly as possible irrespective of the conditions." "I am really enjoying this challenge and there are many more matches to come, so we will see what will be happening," he added.
Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said. "We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a long-long time," he added. Rahul also highlighted that the mood of the camp is still positive.
Pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his comeback on the cricket field after a seven-year long ban. The pacer will return to competitive cricket with a local T20 tournament. The President's Cup T20 tournament is being organised by Kerala Cricket Association. Sreesanth features in the list of players for the T20 event in Alappuzha. The 37-year-old bowler has been picked in the KCA Tigers team. The team will be captained by state team skipper Sachin Baby. The KCA T20 tournament is slated to begin on December 17, 2020. Sreesanth was banned by BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in IPL. The 37-year-old pacer's ban from professional cricket ended in September this year. Sreesanth featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, Sreesanth became a part of the Indian team that lifted ODI World Cup at home.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25Published