Ind-Aus ODI-series: 'Wanted to put them on back foot and win game', says Shardul Thakur

Addressing the post-match press conference in Australia's Canberra on December 02, all-rounder of Indian Cricket Team, Shardul Thakur said, "We wanted to put them on back foot and win this game.

By winning this game, we will carry the momentum into the T20-series and will defend 3-0." "I wasn't thinking about the T20 series as I am not a part of that.

Game can go here and there as T20 is a shorter format," he added.