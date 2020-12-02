Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:20s - Published
PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval

PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval

Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK.

The prime minister also warned the public against “over-optimism” and against falling “into the naive belief” that the struggle against the coronavirus is over.

His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Traders Haven’t Been This Bullish On Oil Since August

Since pharmaceutical companies started announcing vaccine breakthroughs three weeks ago, the oil...
OilPrice.com - Published

UK approval of Covid vaccine is a giant hooray for science

The surge in optimism is fully warranted but must also be accompanied by forbearance
FT.com - Published