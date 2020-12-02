PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval

Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK.

The prime minister also warned the public against “over-optimism” and against falling “into the naive belief” that the struggle against the coronavirus is over.

His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown.

Report by Jonesia.

