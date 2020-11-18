Lakers, Clippers Both Slated To Play Christmas Day As Training Camp Begins

Montrezl Harrell spoke with the media yesterday for his first time since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers. The reigning 6th man of the year said joining the Lakers was a quote 'business..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:43Published
Free agent Rajon Rondo is set to be offered a 2-year 15-million-dollar contract from the Atlanta Hawks. Despite this, Rondo apparently remains focused on joining the Los Angeles Clippers coming fresh..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:29Published