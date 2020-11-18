Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lakers, Clippers Both Slated To Play Christmas Day As Training Camp Begins

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Lakers, Clippers Both Slated To Play Christmas Day As Training Camp Begins

Lakers, Clippers Both Slated To Play Christmas Day As Training Camp Begins

Both the Lakers and Clippers are set to play on Christmas Day, but unlike last season, they won’t be facing each other.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTED

Montrezl Harrell spoke with the media yesterday for his first time since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers. The reigning 6th man of the year said joining the Lakers was a quote 'business..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:43Published
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers addition of Montrezl Harrell outshines Clippers offseason moves | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers addition of Montrezl Harrell outshines Clippers offseason moves | UNDISPUTED

Both LA teams have been busy in NBA free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed Montrezl Harrell after winning 6th man of the year award with the Clippers last season. The Lakers have also..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:24Published
Chris Broussard: Rajon Rondo's best option is to leave the Lakers & sign with Clippers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Rajon Rondo's best option is to leave the Lakers & sign with Clippers | UNDISPUTED

Free agent Rajon Rondo is set to be offered a 2-year 15-million-dollar contract from the Atlanta Hawks. Despite this, Rondo apparently remains focused on joining the Los Angeles Clippers coming fresh..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:29Published