Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?

Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison



Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentence for an opposition figure this year. Maha Albadrawi reports.

