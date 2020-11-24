Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?

Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?

Agnes Chow, 23, a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, was jailed on Wednesday for 10 months on charges related to unlawful assembly.

Megan Revell explains what we know about the activist.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Agnes Chow Agnes Chow Hong Kong politician and social activist

Three prominent Hong Kong activists jailed [Video]

Three prominent Hong Kong activists jailed

Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were found guilty of unlawful assembly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published
Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison [Video]

Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentence for an opposition figure this year. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Hong Kong jails 3 prominent young pro-democracy activists

 Not even 30 years old, Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam are heroes to the largely silenced movement demanding democracy in the Chinese city.
CBS News

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 13 months in prison

 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail today on charges related to an unauthorised anti-government protest..
WorldNews

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow jailed

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail on...
euronews - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Joshua Wong and two other Hong Kong democracy activists jailed for involvement in mass protests

Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam have each been jailed for their involvement in the huge...
SBS - Published

Prison terms for activists who attended unauthorised protest in Hong Kong

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail on...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Fears for Hong Kong protestor Wong Wai Yin [Video]

Fears for Hong Kong protestor Wong Wai Yin

The family of a man detained in mainland China after fleeing Hong Kong by boat believes a letter he sent was written under duress.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:53Published
Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law [Video]

Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Embattled leader of semi-autonomous Chinese city says government’s urgent priority is to restore ‘constitutional order’ after the protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Hong Kong Theme Park Opens Aquarium for Yoga and Fitness Classes! [Video]

Hong Kong Theme Park Opens Aquarium for Yoga and Fitness Classes!

Well, this is certainly yoga with a view! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published