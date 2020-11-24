Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?
Agnes Chow, 23, a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, was jailed on Wednesday for 10 months on charges related to unlawful assembly.
Megan Revell explains what we know about the activist.
