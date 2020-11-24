Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Business Capacity Rollback On Brink As COVID-19 Cases Soar

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Texas Business Capacity Rollback On Brink As COVID-19 Cases Soar
Texas Business Capacity Rollback On Brink As COVID-19 Cases Soar

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Potential COVID-19 Shutdowns Won't Hurt Texas Bars That Have Upped Food Sales [Video]

Potential COVID-19 Shutdowns Won't Hurt Texas Bars That Have Upped Food Sales

Potential COVID-19 Shutdowns Won't Hurt Texas Bars That Have Upped Food Sales

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:12Published
Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing App [Video]

Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing App

A new app launched by the Washington State Department of Health. It was developed in conjunction with the University of Washington. The app seeks to notify users if they have been exposed to COVID-19...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
U.S. COVID-19 Cases May Reach 20M Before Biden Is In Office [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 Cases May Reach 20M Before Biden Is In Office

COVID-19 cases in the United States could reach 20 million before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. Researchers projected this number in a study published Monday in Scientific Reports...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published