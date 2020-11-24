Texas Business Capacity Rollback On Brink As COVID-19 Cases Soar

Potential COVID-19 Shutdowns Won't Hurt Texas Bars That Have Upped Food SalesPotential COVID-19 Shutdowns Won't Hurt Texas Bars That Have Upped Food Sales
Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing AppA new app launched by the Washington State Department of Health. It was developed in conjunction with the University of Washington. The app seeks to notify users if they have been exposed to COVID-19...
U.S. COVID-19 Cases May Reach 20M Before Biden Is In OfficeCOVID-19 cases in the United States could reach 20 million before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. Researchers projected this number in a study published Monday in Scientific Reports...