Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79

Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79.

The WWE shared news of his death on Dec.

2.

.

Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s and became the first Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion in 1979.

After later working in the ring and becoming a color commentator for WWE, Patterson retired in 1984.

He then joined Vince McMahon as a WWE executive and came up with the idea for the Royal Rumble in 1988.

In 1996, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Patterson came out as gay in 2014 on an episode of 'WWE Legends' House.'.

Many in the wrestling world, including John Cena, took to social media to express their appreciation for Patterson upon hearing the news