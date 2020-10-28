Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Toy of the Year Finalists!

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 04:34s - Published
Toy of the Year Finalists!
Taking a look at the Toy of the Year finalists from the Toy Association

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Anderson Twp. Stuff the Medic Unit Toy Drive returns [Video]

Anderson Twp. Stuff the Medic Unit Toy Drive returns

After a year of ups and downs, at least one thing has stayed the same: the Anderson Township Stuff the Medic Unit Toy Drive is back for the holidays.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:57Published
Scottsdale teen nominated for Nickelodeon, Time Magazine's 'Kid of the Year' honor [Video]

Scottsdale teen nominated for Nickelodeon, Time Magazine's 'Kid of the Year' honor

A Scottsdale teen is one of 20 finalists for Nickelodeon and Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year." The initiative recognizes young leaders making a positive impact in their communities.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:23Published
Toys to boost the mind and body [Video]

Toys to boost the mind and body

The holiday shopping season is starting earlier this year, and to help with some options on what to pick, we went to the Toy Insider herself for some ideas.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:14Published