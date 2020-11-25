Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTechCovid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.
However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”.
Report by Jonesia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
